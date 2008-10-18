Earlier last month EA managed to show off Mirror's edge at the World Freerun Championships in London so that the real runners could give their insight on the game and how it holds up to the real thing. Fortunately for EA, the reception was rather positive and they put together this video featuring some of the highlights of the event for us to see.
Professional Free Runners Talk Mirror's Edge
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
Our Favourite Games Of The Decade
Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink