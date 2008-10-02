Prope's Penguin Game Is 'Let's Tap'

At today's Nintendo press conference, the game that former Sonic developer Yuji Naka is making was shown. Dubbed Let's Tap, there are some screenshots, and it looks like a bunch of mini-games. Apparently mini-games that a penguin can even play. Guess we'll find out more. All in good time, all in good time.
Let's Tap [SEGA]
