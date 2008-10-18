PS3 Bioshock DLC Coming Next Month

Even as the PS3 version of Bioshock lumbers centre stage. 2K games has announced a release date for the first exclusive PS3 DLC.
This comes in the form of Challenge Rooms - areas designed to test specific skills that the player will have learned as they explorer Rapture. The self-contained areas feature puzzles and difficult obstacles that can only be overcome in a set time limit by applying your hard-won skills.
The DLC will be available via PSN on November 20th, although no pricing has yet been released.
