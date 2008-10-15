PS3 Firmware 2.5 Gets Flash 9

Klytus, I'm bored. What play thing can you offer me today? How about Flash 9 support for your PlayStation 3? Sony's 'unofficial' PlayStation 3 blog ThreeSpeech has new details on the upcoming firmware 2.5 update for the PS3. On top of all of the nifty new features listed yesterday, their update on the topic indicates that the console's Flash support is getting kicked up several notches.

Huzzah! This means I can finally properly view PlayStation.com on my PS3! Does it make up for all of the time spent with an older, inferior version of Flash? No, but it will make you not mind remembering.

New info on the firmware updates for PS3 and PSP... [ThreeSpeech]