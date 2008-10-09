PS3 Gets Premium Themes Tomorrow

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Along with the normal cornucopia of contest dropping with the PlayStation Network tomorrow, Sony is kicking off a brand-new feature for those of you looking for a new way to spend your hard-earned cash customising your console. Premium themes are special themes that you can purchase that contain especially high-quality graphics, customised buttons, and in some cases even special sounds. Since premium themes cost money, a preview will be available for each selection before the purchase is completed.

Sony plans on releasing 6-10 new premium themes per month, giving PS3 owners ample opportunities to pay good money for something you should ideally hardly ever see. Hit the jump for a few more examples, including a rather attractive BioShock offering that I am seriously considering picking up.

New Premium Theme Options on PlayStation Store [PlayStation Blog]

