PS3 Gets Premium Themes Tomorrow

Along with the normal cornucopia of contest dropping with the PlayStation Network tomorrow, Sony is kicking off a brand-new feature for those of you looking for a new way to spend your hard-earned cash customising your console. Premium themes are special themes that you can purchase that contain especially high-quality graphics, customised buttons, and in some cases even special sounds. Since premium themes cost money, a preview will be available for each selection before the purchase is completed.

Sony plans on releasing 6-10 new premium themes per month, giving PS3 owners ample opportunities to pay good money for something you should ideally hardly ever see. Hit the jump for a few more examples, including a rather attractive BioShock offering that I am seriously considering picking up.

