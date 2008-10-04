PS3 Keypad Lands in Real (Hairy) Hands

Part game journalist, part werewolf, MTV's Stephen Totilo got a chance to get a grip on the Playstation 3's keypad at a recent event. Totilo claims that the alternating pictures, some showing baby smooth hands and some showing hairy monsters, are actually of his hands and those of Home lead developer Jack Buser. But we know the truth.

The good news is that neither Totilo nor Were-Totilo had trouble typing with the thing snapped onto a PS3 controller.

