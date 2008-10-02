The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

PS3, PSP Sales Up 30% On Estimates, Says Jack Tretton

According to Sony's Jack Tretton, PS3 sales are 100% higher than they were this time last year. And 30% higher than Sony were expecting for this financial year, meaning that if "something" were to happen to PS3 sales - let's say, hypothetically, like a recession - the console should still hit its target of 10 million sold for the year. Tretton says PSP sales are also "20-30 percent ahead of plan", and goes on to warn that the PS3 may be in short supply this Christmas, with the company only "able to meet somewhere between 80-90 percent demand".

Sony says PlayStation 3 sales better than expected [Reuters]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles