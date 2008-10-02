PS3, PSP Sales Up 30% On Estimates, Says Jack Tretton

According to Sony's Jack Tretton, PS3 sales are 100% higher than they were this time last year. And 30% higher than Sony were expecting for this financial year, meaning that if "something" were to happen to PS3 sales - let's say, hypothetically, like a recession - the console should still hit its target of 10 million sold for the year. Tretton says PSP sales are also "20-30 percent ahead of plan", and goes on to warn that the PS3 may be in short supply this Christmas, with the company only "able to meet somewhere between 80-90 percent demand".

Sony says PlayStation 3 sales better than expected [Reuters]