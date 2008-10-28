PS3 Snags Exclusive SmackDown VS. Raw 2009 CE

PlayStation 3 wrestling fans are getting special treatment from THQ next moth as the company announces a platform-exclusive collector's edition of the game for PS3 owners. Why just the PlayStation 3? Well shipping a game with a Blu-ray disc filled with a making-of video and two hours of wrestling footage from 2008 wrestling matches for the Xbox 360 would just be silly. The North American version will come in special steel cage packaging, while Europe and Asia will get a miniature wrestling ring.

Seems an odd choice really, limiting the collector's edition to one system like that. I suppose THQ just loves PlayStation 3 owners more. It's okay, 360 owners. They still love you, they're just not in love with you.

WWE® SmackDown® vs. Raw® 2009 Set to Deliver Collector's Edition Exclusive to PLAYSTATION®3 System

Leading Fighting Videogame Franchise to Offer Fans Unique Retail Incentive In Support of Upcoming Worldwide Launch

AGOURA HILLS, Calif.—(BUSINESS WIRE)—THQ Inc. (NASDAQ:THQI) and JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) today announced details of the WWE® SmackDown® vs. Raw® 2009 collector's edition. Exclusively for the PLAYSTATION®3 computer entertainment system, the collector's edition is now available for pre-order at select retailers worldwide. WWE SmackDown vs. Raw 2009 is slated for release on the Xbox 360® video game and entertainment system from Microsoft, the PLAYSTATION 3, PlayStation®2 computer entertainment system, PSP® (PlayStation®Portable) system, Wii™ video game console, Nintendo DS™ and mobile devices on November 9, 2008.

The WWE SmackDown vs. Raw 2009 collector's edition for the PLAYSTATION 3 system features a copy of the game and a disc with exclusive Blu-ray content. Included on the disc is a behind-the-scenes documentary on the making of the videogame, as well as more than two hours of WWE footage from a variety of popular SmackDown vs. Raw cross-brand matches from 2008. The content is delivered in a unique steel cage package for North America, while fans in Europe and Asia Pacific regions will see their items encased within a miniature ring.

"The WWE SmackDown vs. Raw 2009 collector's edition for the PLAYSTATION 3 system is a tremendous opportunity for us to collaborate with our partners to produce a unique offering for our fans," said Bob Aniello, senior vice president, worldwide marketing, THQ. "In addition to the great WWE video features, the videogame documentary will allow fans to see all of the work that goes into making their favourite fighting videogame franchise."

"The WWE SmackDown vs. Raw 2009 collector's edition is a must-have for the WWE aficionado," said Nelo Lucich, senior vice president of interactive, JAKKS Pacific. "With innovative content and packaging that looks great on collectors' shelves, and a host of Blu-ray content including a behind-the-scenes, this collection is certain to be enjoyed by WWE fans for years to come."