PSN To Be Plagued By Zombies In Burn Zombie Burn!

There's just something about Halloween time that brings the zombies crawling out of the woodwork. World of Warcraft's got them, Grand Theft Auto IV is crawling with them, and now Pinnacle software and Doublesix will be infesting the PlayStation Network with them early next year with Burn Zombie Burn! BZB! is an arcade shooter starring a lantern-jawed hero named Bruce (a cross between Bruce Campbell and Elvis...so, Bruce Campbell) whose evening out with his best girl is interrupted by a zombie invasion. Burn, shoot, stab, and explode zombies across six horror movie themed levels, alone or with a friend. Build up combos to set off spectacular level events to aid you in your struggle. It sounds like my kind of mindless slaughter. Hit the jump for more details on this latest way enjoy yourself while setting fire to the undead. And hit the link for some screenies.

Burn Zombie Burn

GUILDFORD, ENGLAND, October 24th 2008 - Pinnacle Software and developer Doublesix are excited to announce the upcoming release of what will surely prove to be one of the most addictive and charismatic arcade shooters of 2009 - Burn Zombie Burn, available on PlayStation®Network early Q1.

You play Bruce - an average every-day Joe who was looking forward to some 'quality time' with his girlfriend Daisy. In true B-movie style their Saturday night is ruined by an invasion of zombies. Set across six classic American horror movie inspired levels, Burn Zombie Burn is a third-person shoot-em-up in the classic coin-op tradition featuring next-gen game play mechanics, and possessing that 'one-more-go' addictiveness which define all of the great shooters.

The aim of the game couldn't be simpler; shoot, burn and blow up as many brain munching zombies as possible using a variety of classic zombie killing weapons before they overwhelm you. Use fire to build up your multiplier and then destroy zombies en masse with explosives to increase that oh-so-important leaderboard high score. But beware! A burning zombie is a faster zombie - burn too many and they will burn you!

Burn Zombie Burn is frantic, arcade gaming at its best, delivering humour and bloody zombie violence in copious amounts!.

"The idea for Burn Zombie Burn! was to make a game that captured what the studio is about: "just one more go" game-play, a raucous sense of humour and an accessible learning curve coupled with traditional hardcore depth. Working with Pinnacle gives us the freedom to make the game we wanted to make, retain the Burn Zombie Burn! IP and meant that we always had a say in how the game was handled and represented", said Jim Mummery, Creative Director at doublesix.

Peter Sleeman, Managing Director at Pinnacle commented, "The press response we have already received to Burn Zombie Burn! demonstrates the calibre of this game and I have very high hopes for this unique title. This deal demonstrates how Pinnacle is pursuing its new business model, allowing developers to have creative control over its own IP and benefit from the hard work and inspiration they have put in."

KEY FEATURES

• Six American horror movie inspired playable levels - The Woods, Graveyard, Suburbia, Drive-In, Military Base and Secret Lab

• Three single-player modes - Freeplay, Timed and Defence

• Two player Co-op and Versus modes (Freeplay and Timed only)

• Ten bloody and gag-filled custom Challenges across all levels including 'My Exploding Zombie Head!' (kick it around the map and shoot to detonate), 'Zombies Ate My Teddy!' (zombies are after your teddy. Stop them!) and 'Lawn of the Dead!' (a lawnmower and a lot of zombies. You work it out!)

• Eight zombie types to slaughter, each with their own behaviourial patterns, strengths and weaknesses - Normal, Exploder, Crazy, Dancers, Rushers, Riot, Noxious and Super Zombie!

• Fantastic range of primary weapons to dish out some zombie hurt with including baseball bat, chainsaw, lawnmower and the Brain Gun!

• Dish out additional zombie pain with pickup enhanced Timed, Proximity and Remote Explosives for that nice, at a safe distance zombie evisceration!

• Set fire to zombies to net a big score multiplier. The more zombies on fire, the bigger your multiplier and the quicker your score rises

• Level Event on every level activated by keeping on killing with the same weapon to build up a combo ticker. Max out three and the Event is activated, a different one for each level, including a UFO, a God Ray and Laser Beams, all of which will help you out

• Three in-game characters; Bruce - across between Bruce Campbell and Elvis, Bruno - Bruce's quieter brother, and Daisy - Bruce's girl