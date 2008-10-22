PSP Firmware 5.01 Coming Soon, Terribly Unexciting. Sony informs us via the official PlayStation.blog that new PSP firmware is coming and coming soon. You'll really only care if you're an owner of a 8 GB or 16 GB variety Memory Stick PRO Duo, which wasn't being properly recognised by the new PSP accessible Store. We were hoping for control over nuclear launch codes and such. Perhaps next firmware...