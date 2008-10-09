The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

'PSP Plus' Brings DualShock Control To PSP

Sony is adding rumble support to the PSP, courtesy of the DualShock 3. Using the new "PSP Plus" feature in games like Resistance: Retribution, owners of both the PSP and PlayStation 3 will be able to forego the portable platform's analogue nub for a better control experience.

By plugging in your AV-output capable PSP (2000 or 3000), you'll be able to switch on PSP Plus through Resistance 2. Doing so adds DualShock 3 support, disables aim assist in Resistance: Retribution and lets the player alter their control layout to take advantage of the PS3 controller's extra inputs.

The option requires that gamers have a copy of Resistance 2 in their PS3s, but will not require a firmware update for either the PSP or PS3.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles