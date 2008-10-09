'PSP Plus' Brings DualShock Control To PSP

Sony is adding rumble support to the PSP, courtesy of the DualShock 3. Using the new "PSP Plus" feature in games like Resistance: Retribution, owners of both the PSP and PlayStation 3 will be able to forego the portable platform's analogue nub for a better control experience.
By plugging in your AV-output capable PSP (2000 or 3000), you'll be able to switch on PSP Plus through Resistance 2. Doing so adds DualShock 3 support, disables aim assist in Resistance: Retribution and lets the player alter their control layout to take advantage of the PS3 controller's extra inputs.
The option requires that gamers have a copy of Resistance 2 in their PS3s, but will not require a firmware update for either the PSP or PS3.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink