PSP Sales Up, Will Beat Sony's Own Forecasts

Chin up, Sony! It's not all bad news. Sure, the economy is in the shitter, and it's dragging you down for the ride, but not everything's doom and gloom! Look at the PSP! It's doing gangbusters. Where previously your own internal forecasts had you selling 15 million handhelds this year, it now looks like you'll be selling 16 million handhelds instead. That's an increase in sales, and an increase in sales is an increase in cash flow, and an increase in cash flow is something to be cherished in these crazy, crazy days.

