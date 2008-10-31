PSP Tops Hardware Sales Again, PS3 Sinks To New Low

Sales of the PSP-3000 model in Japan have cooled considerably since it launched in the region, but Sony's portable sells far more than enough to retain the top spot on the Media Create hardware charts. The PSP's hardware peers all took a hit this week; the Nintendo DS drops to third, with the Xbox 360 holding steady with the week's lowest decline.

The bad news continues for Sony's PlayStation 3, which suffers its worst week ever, selling just half of what its HD competition did, shedding nearly 17% of its sales week-to-week. Those LittleBigPlanet bundles can't come soon enough.

PSP - 60,467

Wii - 24,292

Nintendo DS - 22,965

Xbox 360 - 7,844

PlayStation 2 - 6,962

PlayStation 3 - 3,931