Quantum Continues...

This funny-looking code, which one Giz reader labelled a "zebra-crossing-gone-horribly-wrong", has been popping up on Kotaku a lot recently. If you're one of the few who haven't seen it, and been absolutely dumbfounded by it, then check out here, here and here for our attempt at an explanation. For those who get it, the third and fourth codes have now been released, taking you one step closer to that 15K in prizes. So, you know the drill, simply scan the above and follow the link to the clue.

[Quantum Code on Kotaku and Quantum Central]

