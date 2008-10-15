The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Quantum of Solace: The Golden Gun is Back?


This is the new launch trailer for the Quantum of Solace game, but, more intriguing, it pays homage to the Roger Moore-era classic The Man with the Golden Gun. This video features a suspicious golden hand held weapon that looks as if it kills with one shot. We'll have to wait for some hands on time to see what they've done with the multiplayer, but running on the Call of Duty 4 engine, Bond has never looked better. The game is slated to release on November 4th for PS3, Xbox 360, Wii, PS2, PC, and DS.

The best Bond since Goldeneye? We've heard it before, but hey, it's always possible...

