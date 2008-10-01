The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Queen Hits PS3 SingStore, Song Selection Is Amazing

While the world waits patiently for SingStar Queen, Sony have gone and done the next best thing, and released two Queen song packs onto the PS3's downloadable SingStore. The ten songs included across the two packs will most probably all be found on the standalone PS2 version, and from the look of them, it's a highlights reel, with Bohemian Rhapsody, One Vision, We Will Rock You, We Are The Champions and I Want It All included.

Oh, and Sony. Whoever made the call on the inclusion of Who Wants To Live Forever...thank you. From the bottom of my heart, thank you. Full tracklist follows.

The packs - available right now - include the following:

Ultimate Queen 1:

Bohemian Rhapsody
One Vision
Crazy Little Thing Called Love
Breakthru
Bicycle Race

Ultimate Queen 2:

We Will Rock You
Another One Bites The Dust
Who Wants To Live Forever
I Want It All
We Are The Champions

