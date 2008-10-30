Radio Station Sells Soul To Nintendo

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Sydney radio station 2UE are one of the biggest radio stations in Australia. And a reasonably respected one to boot. So it's a little strange/sad to see that, for the next three weeks, the station have changed their name to 2U-Wii. GET IT. This isn't a throwaway joke, either; every logo and watermark on the station's website bears the new, temporary 2U-Wii logo. 2UE:

It's not often that an opportunity like this comes along where a brand such as 2UE can totally embrace a promotional concept in this manner.

Can't have been cheap. Could have been a little more restrained, though. Guess subtlety is a dying art form.

2UE Becomes 2U Wii [2UE, via Go Nintendo]

