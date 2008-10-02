Rain-Slick Precipice 2 Golded, Priced, And Trailered

Those of you eagerly awaiting the continuing RPG adventures of Gabe, Tycho, and dashing protagonist might not be waiting too much longer, as Hothead Games announces Gold Master Status on the PC, Mac, and Linux versions of Penny Arcade Adventures: On the Rain-Slick Precipice of Darkness Episode two. The price is $14.95 across computer platforms, with the Xbox Live Arcade version the 1200 Microsoft Points, $5 cheaper than the first installment. The PS3 version is expected to share a similar price point.

In celebration of this momentous occasion, they've also released an official trailer for Episode Two, which I've tucked comfortably after the jump.

GOLD MASTER, PRICING ANNOUNCED FOR EPISODE TWO OF PENNY ARCADE GAME

The Comedic RPG-Adventure Romp Continues This Fall for $14.95

VANCOUVER, British Columbia - Oct. 1, 2008 - Hothead Games is pleased to announce that the anxiously-awaited Episode Two in its well-received Penny Arcade Adventures: On the Rain-Slick Precipice of Darkness game series has reached Gold Master status for the Windows®, Mac® and Linux® versions. In recognition of this momentous milestone, Hothead has further announced that Episode Two will be priced at $14.95 for download this fall via the Greenhouse digital distribution service (www.playgreenhouse.com) and other popular digital distribution systems or 1200 Microsoft points on Xbox LIVE® Arcade. The PLAYSTATION®Network version of Episode Two is also expected for release shortly thereafter with similar pricing.

"Episode One was a huge investment for us and established a great base from which we built Episode Two. It allows us to focus even more on the fans in developing future games in the series," said Hothead's CEO, Vlad Ceraldi. "Our new game has a lot of great enhancements that were made possible by direct fan interaction and we are extremely excited to get our game into their hands and get their feedback."

The madcap Penny Arcade experience continues in Episode Two where gamers return to the deranged 1920s universe of New Arcadia and rejoin Gabe and Tycho of the Startling Developments Detective Agency to visit crazy new areas, combat bigger and badder enemies, solve even more wacky puzzles and get ever closer to unravelling the mystery in the sinister heart of New Arcadia.

Penny Arcade Adventures: On the Rain-Slick Precipice of Darkness, Episode Two has been rated "M" for Mature by the Entertainment Software Ratings Board for all platforms.

