Rare Pokémon Up For Grabs At Toys-R-Us

Nintendo and Pokémon USA are planning a big Pokémon-related giveaway at Toys-R-Us stores across the United States and Puerto Rico that will dish out posters, discount vouchers and a buffed-up dragon Pokémon to download into your DS.

Dragonite is described as 'very unique' (grr..) and is a buffed-up level 50 Dragon that can perform Outrage, Dragon Dance, Thunderbolt and Draco Meteor attacks and can halve the strength of Ice attacks used against it.

Pokémon Diamond and Pearl gamers can pick up their Dragonite's between 12pm and 4pm on Saturday the 8th and Sunday the 9th of November at Toys-R-Us stores. Just bring your DS and a copy of one of the games and get downloading.