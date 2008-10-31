The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Rare Pokémon Up For Grabs At Toys-R-Us

Nintendo and Pokémon USA are planning a big Pokémon-related giveaway at Toys-R-Us stores across the United States and Puerto Rico that will dish out posters, discount vouchers and a buffed-up dragon Pokémon to download into your DS.

Dragonite is described as 'very unique' (grr..) and is a buffed-up level 50 Dragon that can perform Outrage, Dragon Dance, Thunderbolt and Draco Meteor attacks and can halve the strength of Ice attacks used against it.

Pokémon Diamond and Pearl gamers can pick up their Dragonite's between 12pm and 4pm on Saturday the 8th and Sunday the 9th of November at Toys-R-Us stores. Just bring your DS and a copy of one of the games and get downloading.

Comments

  • zhou Guest

    Eww dragonite, why dragonite when you can have a max leveled magicarp who can roar of time and uses wondergaurd.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles