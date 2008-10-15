Ravi Will Be Drumming Like A Madman To The Following Tracks...

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Believe it or not, Wii Music is nearly upon us. Those still interested in picking the game up - or at least tolerating its existence - will probably want to know what kind of music it'll be shipping with. While the full tracklist is yet to be announced, the game's Japanese site has listed six songs. They are, in no particular order:

My Grandfather's Clock
Eine Kleine Nachtmusik
Ode to Joy
Super Mario Brothers Theme
The Legend of Zelda
Animal Crossing Wild World

Eine Kleine Nachtmusik? Really? If this were anything but Wii Music, that would be kinda cool. Since it is Wii Music, though, I'm bound to heap scorn upon the selection, then make disparaging remarks about Nintendo's continued insistence on including their own songs in their own music games.

Wii Music [Nintendo, via Siliconera]

