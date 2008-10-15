Ravi Will Be Drumming Like A Madman To The Following Tracks...

Believe it or not, Wii Music is nearly upon us. Those still interested in picking the game up - or at least tolerating its existence - will probably want to know what kind of music it'll be shipping with. While the full tracklist is yet to be announced, the game's Japanese site has listed six songs. They are, in no particular order:
My Grandfather's Clock
Eine Kleine Nachtmusik
Ode to Joy
Super Mario Brothers Theme
The Legend of Zelda
Animal Crossing Wild World
Eine Kleine Nachtmusik? Really? If this were anything but Wii Music, that would be kinda cool. Since it is Wii Music, though, I'm bound to heap scorn upon the selection, then make disparaging remarks about Nintendo's continued insistence on including their own songs in their own music games.
Wii Music [Nintendo, via Siliconera]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink