The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Real Naked Lady Invades Rise of the Argonauts

Codemasters has teamed up with men's magazine Front and one of their models to put together a collection of quasi Not Safe For Work wall paper.

The images feature former Cyber Girl of the Year Alex Sim-Wise in a set of provocative poses that have been digitally enhanced with imagery from the upcoming action role-playing game set to hit the PC, PS3 and Xbox 360 this autumn.

The images are part of a six-page feature published in this month's FRONT magazine that hit stands today.

"The shoot was super rad," says Alex Sim-Wise. "I'm massive gaming geek - so taking down the incredible bosses from Rise of the Argonauts was definitely my cup of tea. The results of the shoot are incredible. So much so I've been jumping around since, casting flames from my hands. Although, I did accidentally set light to a small cat."

Full-sized, unfishy, images can be found here.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles