Reggie Not That Keen On Disaster: Day Of Crisis

Ever wonder why Disaster: Day of Crisis dropped off the map? Might be because it sucks. That's what Reggie's worried about, telling IGN that "he doesn't think Disaster is a $50 game". Partly because the voice-over work and audio is "laughable". Good news for Americans is that Europe is being used as a guinea pig; if the game does well there (where it's already out), it'll be released in the US - presumably for less than $50 - if not, it won't be. Good to see Europe taking one for the team on this one!

