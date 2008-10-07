Resident Evil...Airplane Gun? Wha????

Reader Burnman sent along these pics of what appears to be a rubber band gun that shoots airplanes. Yeah, airplanes. Anyway, If that isn't weird enough, the package has a photoshopped image of Resident Evil's Leon Kennedy holding said gun. Is this a hint at future Resident Evil weapons to come? Or is this just a shameless attempt by a company to sell their crappy products using video game characters? Close up photos after the jump.



