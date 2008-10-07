Resident Evil...Airplane Gun? Wha????

Reader Burnman sent along these pics of what appears to be a rubber band gun that shoots airplanes. Yeah, airplanes. Anyway, If that isn't weird enough, the package has a photoshopped image of Resident Evil's Leon Kennedy holding said gun. Is this a hint at future Resident Evil weapons to come? Or is this just a shameless attempt by a company to sell their crappy products using video game characters? Close up photos after the jump.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink