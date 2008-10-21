The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Resistance 2 Ads Are HUGE In LA

Whether its our wildfires, our breast implants or our hovering clouds of carcinogenic smog, we like things to be huge in Los Angeles. Take our ads, for example. G4 snapped a handful of shots of the new Resistance 2 ads currently draped over a Wilshire Boulevard office building, terrorising those sitting in traffic — always with the traffic! — with a giant Chimeran Leviathan. Scary! Hopefully the boys and girls at Insomniac have had a chance to drive down from lovely Burbank to peep it.

Huge 'Resistance 2' Sign Attacks Los Angeles [G4 - thanks, Neil!]

Comments

  • ripper Guest

    Would have worked better in Chicago, where the leviathan actually attacks.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles