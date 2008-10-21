Resistance 2 Ads Are HUGE In LA

Whether its our wildfires, our breast implants or our hovering clouds of carcinogenic smog, we like things to be huge in Los Angeles. Take our ads, for example. G4 snapped a handful of shots of the new Resistance 2 ads currently draped over a Wilshire Boulevard office building, terrorising those sitting in traffic — always with the traffic! — with a giant Chimeran Leviathan. Scary! Hopefully the boys and girls at Insomniac have had a chance to drive down from lovely Burbank to peep it.

Huge 'Resistance 2' Sign Attacks Los Angeles [G4 - thanks, Neil!]