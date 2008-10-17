Resistance 2 Beta Kicks Off, Here's How You Get In

Sony are kicking off the Resistance 2 multiplayer beta. Should be a hoot. But how do you get in? Ignoring the folks who preordred the game from GameStop or, worse, are Qore subscribers, it's eeeeasy. For Americans, all you need to do is visit this site (might not be up just yet, if it's not, try a little later), and Sony will take it from there (you should get your confirmation codes sometime next week). For Europeans, same story, with further details to come next week. Oh, and just to remind you how close you are to playing the real thing, Sony also announced that the game's gone gold, so should be making its November 4 release date just fine.

Resistance 2 beta begins... today! [PlayStation.Blog]