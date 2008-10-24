The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Resistance 2 Beta Spreads Its Wings

Check your e-mail inboxes, kids, and don't forget to scour those spam filters because the Resistance 2 beta is welcoming new members. A handful of us at Kotaku Towers received beta invites today along with a number of our lovely tipsters. Some hardcore Resistance fans have already been playing the thing for a week, so we'd advise staying out of their way. Let us know if you got in.

