The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Resistance 2 Public Beta Sign Ups Live

Want a chance to get into the Resistance 2 public beta test? MyResistance.net has just launched the website where you can sign up to be a part of the testing of one of the PlayStation 3's most ambitious first-person shooters yet. Simply sign in with your PlayStation Network ID and password, fill out a brief survey, and you'll be entered for a chance to get your hands on the game early. You, and every other PS3 owner on the planet, barring those without internet. I believe a rousing Kotaku community wishing of good luck is in order here. We'll need it.

Welcome to the Resistance 2 Public Beta Application [MyResistance.net - Thanks Steve!]

Comments

  • Drew Guest

    I am ready 4 whatever...
    Ive been waiting 2 play this game..

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles