Resistance 2 Public Beta Sign Ups Live

Want a chance to get into the Resistance 2 public beta test? MyResistance.net has just launched the website where you can sign up to be a part of the testing of one of the PlayStation 3's most ambitious first-person shooters yet. Simply sign in with your PlayStation Network ID and password, fill out a brief survey, and you'll be entered for a chance to get your hands on the game early. You, and every other PS3 owner on the planet, barring those without internet. I believe a rousing Kotaku community wishing of good luck is in order here. We'll need it.

