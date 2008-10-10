The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Resistance: Retribution, Resistance 2 Connect To Add 'Infected' Gameplay

PlayStation Portable owners, you're about to get a bit more value our of your copy of Resistance: Retribution. If you also own a copy of Resistance 2 for the PlayStation 3 — and if you're actually going to grab Retribution, there's a good chance you'll have one — connecting your PSP to the PS3 will "infect" your copy of Retribution.

What does that actually mean? All new gameplay features, unlockable items and new areas that can only be reached with an infected copy.

James Grayson, protagonist of Resistance: Retribution, will be infected by the Chimera virus similar to the original game's Nathan Hale. He'll be able to regenerate health — all health packs will be removed — and experience the game in an all new way.

In addition to health regeneration, Grayson also gets a new weapon, the HE .44 Magnum featured in Resistance 2.

Grayson also gets the ability to breathe underwater, letting him access areas of Resistance: Retribution that a normal version of our hero could never reach. That will likely play into finding the new unlockable intel only available if your copy of the PSP game is "infected."

It's a cool little feature that looks to add some replayability to Bend Studio's PSP game, something that hardcore Resistance fans will likely get a kick out of. We'll go play it on those lovely new PSP 3000s right.... NOW.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles