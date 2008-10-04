The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Retailers Listing Spore 'Expansion'

Listings have turned up on both GameStop and Amazon's store pages for a Spore expansion. Sorry, "expansion". Called Spore Cute & Creepy Parts Pack, it's got a shipping date of November 18, and is currently listed at $20. Going by the name - and really, that's all we've got to go off at the moment - we're subtly led to believe it's a new box of spare parts than anything that'll add any new meat to the mechanics of the game. And for $20, there'd want to be a hell of a lot of spare parts in there.

Spore Cute & Creepy Parts Pack [GameStop, via Hooked On Spore]

