Retailers Say Grand Theft Auto IV PC Delayed To Dec. 2

According to various retail listings, Rockstar Games' PC port of Grand Theft Auto IV may not make its announced Nov. 18 release date. Both Amazon and GameStop are currently listing the Games For Windows release as Dec. 2, meaning a two week delay may be in order.

The official Games For Windows site still lists the PC version's original release date, as does Rockstar's own GTA IV PC listing.

We've reached out to Rockstar to get confirmation on the potential slip and will update when we hear something official.

