Retro Gaming's Best Halloween Costume Ideas

Stumped for a solid Halloween costume idea? Vintage Computing & Gaming's Benj Edward got your back, with eleven new outfits that will be one to remember this Halloween. Overly aggressive Wii granddad? Easy. All you need is a polo shirt, Wii remote, khakis and a "do not resuscitate" sign. Oh, you'll also need an insanely creepy grimace and lifestyle photography posing skills.

There are group get ups, a Dude Huge recipe, and even some for the ladies — Computer Space Robot Bimbo is a can't lose costume. Thank you, Benj, for reminding us of our costume-rich past and making us laugh at love again.

VC&G's Halloween Video Game Costume Ideas (2008) [VC&G]