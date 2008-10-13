Revenge Of Public Day: TGS Attendance Rebounds!

The press has abandoned Tokyo Game Show, but the public hasn't. The business days have been a dud and two-thirds of the press have fled on the choked public days, but John and Jane Q. Consumer schlepped through the pissing rain to check out all of TGS's wares. Attendance was up over last year, some 7,000 more than 2007's first day of public access. Can Tokyo Game Show 2008 beat last year's final tally? Stay tuned for the thrilling conclusion.