The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

RF Online Going Offline

Alas, poor RF Online, we hardly knew ye. The official website for Codemasters' sci-fi fantasy RPG RF Online has announced that the game will no longer be a going concern in North America and Europe as of the 9th of November.

It is with much sadness that today we announce our intention to close the European and North American RF Online game servers operated by Codemasters. Our licence for RF Online is due to expire shortly and unfortunately, despite several weeks of negotiations with CCR, the Korean developers of the title, we have not been able to reach an agreement to renew the contract.

Poor game. Wasn't a big fan of the combat system, but I mourn the loss of cute anime elf girls no matter if they can fight in entertaining ways or not. My condolences to fans of the game, though considering it took us five days to hear about the closing I don't think they're listening.
RF Online North American & European Game Servers To Close [Official Site via Gamasutra]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles