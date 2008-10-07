RF Online Going Offline

Alas, poor RF Online, we hardly knew ye. The official website for Codemasters' sci-fi fantasy RPG RF Online has announced that the game will no longer be a going concern in North America and Europe as of the 9th of November.

It is with much sadness that today we announce our intention to close the European and North American RF Online game servers operated by Codemasters. Our licence for RF Online is due to expire shortly and unfortunately, despite several weeks of negotiations with CCR, the Korean developers of the title, we have not been able to reach an agreement to renew the contract.

Poor game. Wasn't a big fan of the combat system, but I mourn the loss of cute anime elf girls no matter if they can fight in entertaining ways or not. My condolences to fans of the game, though considering it took us five days to hear about the closing I don't think they're listening.

