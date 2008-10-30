Rock Band 2 360 Gets Solid Euro Release Date

It might not be the November 7th promised by Luke's pre-order, but the official release date for the Xbox 360 version of Rock Band 2 in Europe is definitely falling on this side of Christmas. As if summoned by Plunkett's scorn, MTV, Harmonix, and EA have announced the official release date for the sequel to the all-too-recently released rhythm game. November 14th is the date that Europeans and United Kingdominians will be able to get their hands on the disc-only version of the game, priced at €69.99 and £49.99 respectively, with the instruments going on sale by themselves sometime in December.

Still no word on the PlayStation 3, PS2, and Wii versions, but considering they only saw release across the pond last month, I suppose they can wait a little bit longer. They've barely even had time for their instruments to break.

MTV GAMES, HARMONIX AND EA ANNOUNCE ROCK BAND®2 FOR XBOX 360® COMING TO EUROPE

Award-Winning Rock Band 2 Shipping in November to the UK and Europe

Guildford, UK - October 29, 2008 - Harmonix, the world's premier music video game development company, and MTV Games, a part of Viacom's MTV Networks (NYSE: VIA, VIA.B), along with distribution partner Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: ERTS), today announced that its critically acclaimed music videogame Rock Band® 2 will begin shipping in Europe for the Xbox 360® video game entertainment system from Microsoft beginning this November 14th. With an exclusive launch window in Europe, the award-winning Rock Band 2 software will make its debut on Xbox 360® in the UK on November 21st. Pricing for Rock Band software for Xbox 360 in continental Europe is €69.99 and £49.99 for UK. In addition, Rock Band 2 standalone hardware will be available at retail beginning in December.

Rock Band 2 revolutionizes music gaming with the ability to export most of the songs from the original Rock Band disc , Online World Tour, daily Battle-Of-The Band Tournaments, Auto-Calibration to eliminate TV lag, wireless drums, quieter, velocity sensitive drum heads, support for up to three drum cymbals (sold separately), No Fail Mode, and a real Drum Trainer. Rock Band 2's massive list of innovations also includes the ability to export your in-game band avatar to the internet and order custom Rock Band merchandise including apparel and figures.

Rock Band 2 features the largest music catalogue of any music-based videogame to date including over 100 songs on the Rock Band 2 soundtrack with an unrivaled blend of classic and new artists including AC/DC, Guns 'N Roses, Bob Dylan, Pearl Jam, Motorhead and more! With the addition of complete and immediate backwards compatibility for songs purchased from Rock Band's ever-expanding online music store and the ability to export most songs from the original Rock Band disc, the Rock Band music library will feature more than 500 songs by year's end.

The Rock Band online music store has surpassed 25 million paid downloads since the game's launch in late November 2007. With more than 400 tracks available to date via disc and download purchase (complete list of tracks at www.rockband.com/music), the massive Rock Band Music Store allows players to preview and purchase downloadable individual music tracks, packs and albums from the vast selection of offerings available as they build their own custom Rock Band library.

Rock Band 2 is rated 12+ by PEGI.

For more information on Rock Band 2 and Harmonix Music Systems please visit www.rockband2.com and www.harmonixmusic.com.

Developed by Harmonix, MTV Games is the publisher of Rock Band. EA is the exclusive distribution partner for Rock Band.