Rock Band 2 Bonus Tracks Reg Live

It's finally time, Rock Band 2 owners! The web page for the additional 20 downloadable tracks promised on the back of the manual is finally live and accepting registrations. Simply enter the registration code, fill out the short form, confirm your email, and those 20 free tracks are yours...eventually. What they're doing is getting people registered so when the tracks go live, they'll be able to snag them immediately, which I suppose is better than everyone trying to snag them at once.

Don't worry, there'll be ours eventually. Hell, we don't even know if we should look forward to them yet or not. I'm still holding out for a 20-song collection from Stan Bush of "The Touch" fame.

Rock Band 2 DLC Reg Page [Official Site]

Comments

  • mason Guest

    I am soo impatient! It's taking too long. I want my bonus tracks!!! I know they are ready, now give 'em to me!

