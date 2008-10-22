Rock Band 2's Twenty Free DLC Tracks Are...

Harmonix is giving you twenty extra downloadable add-on tracks for Rock Band 2 for free, pushing the sequel's soundtrack well over 100 songs. Not too shabby. We hope you've already registered for your downloads, should you have the Xbox 360 or PS3 version in hand. The tracks, which go live November 4th, are more "up and coming" than they are "I just came" and do not, we repeat, do not feature Stan Bush's "The Touch." Of the twenty, I think I've heard of two. But I don't get out much.

The tracks, which we'll unofficially refer to as the Harmonix Gift Horse Track Pack, are:

• The 88 - "Sons and Daughters"

• Authority Zero - "No Regrets"

• Between the Buried and Me - "Prequel To The Sequel"

• The Cab - "Bounce"

• The Chevelles - "Get It On"

• The Cocktail Slippers - "Give It To Me"

• Dealership - "Database Corrupted"

• Endeverafter - "I Wanna Be Your Man"

• The Ghost Hounds - "Ashes To Fire"

• Hollywood Undead - "Young"

• Kutless - "The Feeling"

• The Len Price 3 - "If I Ain't Got You"

• Lesley Roy - "I'm Gone, I'm Going"

• Opiate for the Masses - "Burn You Down"

• Semi-Precious Weapons - "Magnetic Baby"

• Shaimus - "Like a Fool"

• Thenewno2" - Crazy Tuesday"

• Tickle Me Pink - "The Time Is Wrong"

• Underoath - "Desperate Times, Desperate Measures"

• X Japan - "I.V."

And there you go.

Rock Band 2 Free DLC Revealed [IGN]