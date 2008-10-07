Rock Band Web Site Enters Coccoon, Emerges As Tattoo Flash

Welcome to the new RockBand.com, or more specifically and accurately, welcome to the Kotaku post featuring a screenshot and talking about the new RockBand.com, while entered into a hibernation state earlier this morning only to emerge as Beta RockBand.com! The new site features all of the old site's features plus a host of new items, including a new blog, a photo creator that lets you pose your band members offline for exciting action scenes, and the merch shop, that allows you to create custom merchandise from your band, including Bandmates - 6 inch tall 3D statures of your characters in the game!

So much goodness here, but yet...something is missing.



Beta RockBand.com [Official Site]