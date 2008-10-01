Rock Band's AC/DC Live Track Pack - The Details

So Harmonix and MTV Games told the New York Times all about the upcoming AC/DC Live Rock Band track pack, but they omitted some important details, which the official press release is all-too happy to fill us in on. Details such as the release date, November 2nd for the Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, and PlayStation 2 in the States, November 16th for the Wii, running $39,98 for current gen and $29.98 for the good old PS2. Europe and the UK should be getting the pack sometime in early December. Note that the press release does not mention Wal-Mart exclusivity for the game, only the band's new album, Black Ice. Might just be an oversight, but there you go.

As for playing the songs from the standalone pack in Rock Band 1 and 2, 360 and PS3 owners will be able to enter a special export authentication code, copying the songs to the hard disk for play in either title. Me? Not spending $40 for 18 new tracks, though if they ever decide to put the album up as DLC later on down the line, sign me up. Hit the jump for the full skinny.

AC/DC COMES EXCLUSIVELY TO ROCK BAND™ TO BRING AC/DC LIVE: ROCK BAND® TRACK PACK™ TO FANS WORLDWIDE



Set List from Legendary Live AC/DC Performances Come to Life in Rock Band for Global Release Beginning November

New York, NY, September 30, 2008 - AC/DC comes exclusively to Rock Band beginning this November for the worldwide release of AC/DC LIVE: Rock Band® Track Pack™ by Harmonix, the leading developer of music-based games, and MTV Games, a part of Viacom's MTV Networks, (NYSE: VIA, VIA.B). This exclusive deal with Columbia Records and AC/DC marks the first time ever the band has included an entire album for video game play, with 18 live tracks from their prolific live performances becoming available in one electrifying, standalone game. The AC/DC LIVE: Rock Band Track Pack allows players to experience this amazing set list with Rock Band, Rock Band 2 or other compatible music game peripherals. Full of the band's classic songs, the game will be available this November in the US and throughout Europe, Australia and New Zealand beginning in early December.

"When MTV first launched in 1981, we promised that people would 'never look at music the same way again' and, with Rock Band, we continue to fulfil this commitment," stated Paul DeGooyer, MTV's Senior Vice President of Electronic Games & Music. "We're excited to be part of AC/DC's and Columbia's global plan for the release of their new album, DVD and now, videogame. Being the first to present these revered songs in interactive form, exclusively on the Rock Band platform is a true honour. For those about to rock with the AC/DC LIVE: Rock Band Track Pack, we salute you!"

"AC/DC fans can now experience performing live, on stage with the band," said Columbia Records co-Chairman Steve Barnett. "An unforgettable concert is now an ultimate at-home entertainment experience with the AC/DC Live: Rock Band Track Pack."

AC/DC LIVE: Rock Band Track Pack will feature the master recordings from the best of the band's live performances. The live recording was specially remixed for Rock Band by Mike Fraser. The game features 18 tracks, with more than 99 minutes of game play for each instrument:

"Thunderstruck"

"Shoot to Thrill"

"Back in Black"

"Hell Ain't a Bad Place to Be"

"Heatseeker"

"Fire Your Guns"

"Jailbreak"

"The Jack"

"Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap"

"Moneytalks"

"Hells Bells"

"High Voltage"

"Whole Lotta Rosie"

"You Shook Me All Night Long"

"T.N.T."

"Let There Be Rock"

"Highway To Hell"

"For Those About to Rock (We Salute You)"

All tracks from the AC/DC LIVE: Rock Band Track Pack will also be available for play in Rock Band and Rock Band 2[1] [1]by entering a special export authentication code for the Xbox 360® video game and entertainment system from Microsoft and PLAYSTATION®3 computer entertainment system versions. As previously announced, AC/DC's anthem "Let There Be Rock" is featured in Rock Band 2 - the first time the group has been included in a music-based video game. In addition, look for the epic Rock Band 2 TV commercial featuring the studio version of AC/DC's rock anthem "Let There Be Rock" that premiered during the 2008 MTV Video Music Awards at www.rockband2.com.

The AC/DC LIVE: Rock Band Track Pack will be available in the U.S. on November 2nd on Xbox 360, PLAYSTATION 3 and PlayStation®2 computer entertainment system and on November 16th for Wii™. Pricing for AC/DC LIVE: Rock Band Track Pack on Xbox 360, PLAYSTATION 3 and Wii is MSRP $39.88 and MSRP $29.88 for the PlayStation 2. The AC/DC LIVE: Rock Band Track Pack will also be available at most major retailers in Europe, Australia and New Zealand in early December on Xbox 360, PLAYSTATION 3, PlayStation 2 and Wii. In the UK, AC/DC LIVE: Rock Band Track Pack will be MSRP £29.99 for Xbox 360, PLAYSTATION 3 and Wii and MSRP £19.99 for the PlayStation 2. In the rest of EU, the AC/DC LIVE: Rock Band Track Pack will be MSRP €39.99 for Xbox 360, PLAYSTATION 3 and Wii and MSRP €29.99 for the PlayStation 2. In Australia, AC/DC LIVE: Rock Band Track Pack will be MSRP $49.99 for Xbox 360, PLAYSTATION 3, Wii and PlayStation 2.

AC/DC LIVE: Rock Band Track Pack follows the release of AC/DC's first album of all-new material in eight years. The album, "Black Ice," features 15 new tracks from brothers Angus and Malcolm Young, Brian Johnson, Cliff Williams, and Phil Rudd. "Rock 'n' Roll Train," the album's first single, was released on August 28. "Black Ice" will be available in the US exclusively at Wal-Mart and Sam's Club retail locations and Web sites Oct. 20 for $11.88, as well as on the band's Web site, www.acdc.com.

Released first on Xbox 360 on September 14th, Rock Band 2 features the largest music catalogue of any music-based videogame to date including over 100 songs[2] [2]on the Rock Band 2 soundtrack with an unrivaled blend of classic and new artists including AC/DC, Guns 'N Roses, Bob Dylan, Pearl Jam, Motorhead and more! The Rock Band online music store recently surpassed 21 million paid downloads since the game's launch in late November 2007. With more than 300 tracks available to date via disc and download purchase (complete list of tracks at http://www.rockband.com/dlc), the addition of complete and immediate backwards compatibility for songs purchased from Rock Band's ever-expanding online music store and the ability to export most songs from the original Rock Band disc, the Rock Band music library will feature more than 500 songs[3] [3]by year's end.

For more information on Rock Band and Harmonix Music Systems please visit www.rockband.com and www.harmonixmusic.com.