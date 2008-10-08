Rod Humble Becomes Sim Head

Now here's a name I hadn't heard much since the days back when I played Everquest like a crack addict! Rod Humble, the one-time head of the EQ studio at SOE has just been promoted to Senior Vice President and Head of The Sims label for EA. Rod, who has been with The Sims label since he joined EA in 2004, will be responsible for all things Sims-related, taking the place of Nancy Smith, who will be stepping into a new executive role at EA to be defined in the coming months.

"The Sims Label creates original entertainment experiences which are unique in the way they bring culture, interactivity and creativity together," said Rod Humble. "It is a privilege to lead The Sims Label team as we look forward to new ways of surprising and delighting customers in this rapid growth time for interactive entertainment of all kinds."

You go Rod! The Sims need more half-naked wood elves!

Rod Humble Promoted to Executive Vice President and Head of The Sims Label at Electronic Arts

Nancy Smith To Take a New Assignment on EA's Executive Team

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.—(BUSINESS WIRE)—Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: ERTS) has promoted Rod Humble to Executive Vice President and Head of The Sims Label of EA. In this role, Humble will be responsible for The Sims Label, which develops and markets life-simulation games and online communities with an emphasis on creativity, community and humor. The Sims™ is the best-selling PC franchise of all time.

Former The Sims leader Nancy Smith will manage special projects for The Sims Label until she begins a new executive role at EA, to be defined over the coming months.

"Like Nancy Smith before him, Rod Humble has demonstrated strong leadership in defining EA's The Sims brand as a stand-alone product label. Rod has great creative instincts, uncompromising quality standards, a deep connection with the player community, and most of all, the respect of the team he works with," said John Riccitiello, CEO of Electronic Arts.

Humble has been with The Sims Label and EA since 2004. An 18-year industry veteran, prior to joining EA, he was Vice President of Product Development for Sony Online Entertainment where he headed up the EverQuest studio.