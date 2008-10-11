R-Type Dimensions Screens A Force To Be Reckoned With

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Who knew that the Xbox 360 would become *the* place to get one's shmup fix? With R-Type Dimensions coming to the Xbox 360, recreating R-Type and R-Type II in Xbox Live Arcade form, Microsoft has secured nearly every important shmupping franchise, already having nabbed Ikaruga, DoDonPachi, Raiden IV and 1942. OK, that's not every important franchise, but it's a pretty good collection and it has Cave on its side.

R-Type Dimensions may have a bit of a tacked on gimmick with its "crazy camera" but we're still looking forward to tackling it on XBLA soon.

