At BlizzCon 2008 there was one booth I managed to avoid for the majority of the show, but towards the end when the crowds were clearing off I couldn't help but notice the amazing masks and accessories the folks at Rubie's Costume Company had brought along with them. Not only did they sell your standard latex elf ears and a full assortment of masks, including the $US160+ full Tauren, they were even working on new masks at the booth. I sat and watched a guy working on the Illidan head for awhile, but I was really impressed with the detail on the Draenei being created on the other side of the booth. If not for my abject fear of putting plastic over my head, I might have been tempted to pick one up myself.
Rubie's Costumes Make Even Bigger WoW Geeks
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
Our Favourite Games Of The Decade
Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink