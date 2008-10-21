Rubik's World Trailer

Two Tribes' puzzler Rubik's World takes the plastic devil-cube that captivated the geekier elements of 1980's youth and turns it into a whole 3D world full of rotating blocks, twisty reconfigurations and unlockable puzzles-within-puzzles.

This trailer shows off the Wii controls, solving the classic Rubik's cube in deceptively few moves. I wonder if there is an option to remove the stickers and put them on in the right order when your brother isn't watching?

Sadly, they seem to have missed the obvious potential for a Hellraiser tie-in. Would it have killed them to have one flayed sensualist?