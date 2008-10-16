The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Rugby League 2: World Cup Edition Coming Soon

Sidhe Interactive has recently announced a World Cup update to Rugby League 2 for PS2, a content focused update rather than a new version of the game. Kudos to Sidhe for dropping this clear assertion in the FAQ — I couldn't say it any better.

If you did not like Rugby League 2 then in all likelihood you will not like this version, and you should consider purchase carefully.

The title has been popular with League nuts, so a refreshed line up of teams (hello Titans fans), players, stadiums, and 'Twilight NRL Grand Final Stadia', plus a World Cup mode, should mean fans of the sport and the game will have fun playing their own version of the event. No release date yet, but the tournament begins end of next week so I would hope this things lands before the tournament passes by or they'll certainly have missed the window of interest.

Rugby League 2 WCE site and FAQ in its forums.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles