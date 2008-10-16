The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Rumour: Next Xbox To Be 'Forward Compatible'?

We know Microsoft will eventually be releasing a new console, but at this point in time we can only speculate about its expected features. But the website Xbox Evolved claims to have insider knowledge of one feature that will make you hang onto some your 360 games for a long time.

According to their source, the third Xbox installment will be "Forward Compatible" which will provide graphical and performance updates to Xbox 360 titles. This ranges from increased draw distance, improved framerate, or perhaps even new DLC. This would be the equivalent of upgrading your PC video card to allow for higher graphical settings. This, of course, will only apply to games still in development for the 360.

Our sources indicate that Microsoft is in a stage of "testing the waters" before they nail down the final specs of the new machine. Introducing these options early on to developers means that the games they make for the Xbox 360 will have no life on the next platform, and allow them to begin much earlier in figuring out how the next Xbox works.

We think that's supposed to be "new life" not "no life," but anyway. It's entirely possible this could work, but I'm not sure how cost effective this would be both on the hardware or software side. For now, this is just a rumour, so don't get too excited.

Next Xbox will be "forward compatible" (Xbox Evolved via CVG)

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles