Rumour: Nintendo Bringing An 'Old Franchise' To Wii

Does Nintendo have an old-school hit readied for a modern day Wii treatment? That's the rumour that Gamekyo (formerly JeuxFrance) is running, pointing to an impending announcement from the company — as in this Thursday. The property is "an old franchise that everyone is waiting for," clearly a thinly veiled reference to Gumshoe, which has Wii Zapper support written all over it.

Nintendo has previously been rumoured to have sequels to both Punch-Out!! and Kid Icarus in the works. Nice idea, but they're no Gumshoe.

We'll know, probably this Thursday, whether this rumour has any basis in reality.

Nintendo reviving an old franchise for the Wii [Gamekyo]

