Rumor: Ric Flair, Bear Suit Spotted At EA LA

Sources deep within the EA borders tells us that professional wrestler Ric Flair and a guy in a bear suit were spotted at the EA Los Angeles gym earlier today. According to the report, "Ric Flair and a guy in a bear suit are currently filming something in the EA Los Angeles gym." See? Exactly what we said.
The source added: "They're both pretty short."
Bear suit, eh? If that bear suit has standard, alternate reality Soviet military issue armour, we'd been inclined to believe that Mr. Flair is attached to Command & Conquer: Red Alert 3 in some way. Consider it rumour for now, but hope that bear wrestling will play a major role in our lives soon. No, not just the game... our lives.
