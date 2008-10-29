The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Rumor: Sega Channels The Conduit To Wii

At last check, High Voltage Software's sharp-looking Wii game The Conduit was homeless, without a publisher to give it a snazzy marketing campaign and necessary distribution. Fortunately, thanks to an eagle-eyed NeoGAFer, it appears that Sega may have picked up the Wii MotionPlus-ready sci-fi shooter, with The Conduit appearing briefly on the Sega of America press FTP earlier today. It was rather quickly deleted, but not before screen grabs captured the moment for posterity.

We've contacted Sega reps about the company's plans to publish The Conduit, but have yet to hear back from them. We'll let you know when and if we do.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles