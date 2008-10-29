Rumor: Sega Channels The Conduit To Wii

At last check, High Voltage Software's sharp-looking Wii game The Conduit was homeless, without a publisher to give it a snazzy marketing campaign and necessary distribution. Fortunately, thanks to an eagle-eyed NeoGAFer, it appears that Sega may have picked up the Wii MotionPlus-ready sci-fi shooter, with The Conduit appearing briefly on the Sega of America press FTP earlier today. It was rather quickly deleted, but not before screen grabs captured the moment for posterity.

We've contacted Sega reps about the company's plans to publish The Conduit, but have yet to hear back from them. We'll let you know when and if we do.