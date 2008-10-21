Run, Run, Avoid Mechanical Overlords, Run!

Hot flashes time! Tipster Killian was kind enough to alert us to Hunted Forever, a game that involves running. And...more running. You're basically on the run, and while running, you're trying to avoid being killed by machines. It feels equal parts Flashback and Mirror's Edge, except its free, and a few glitches with your mechanical adversaries aside, plays a neat game.
Hunted Forever [Newgrounds]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink