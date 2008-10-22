Sacred 2 Console Versions Slip To 2009

While PC gamers will still be getting their next fix of Diablo-style action RPG goodness next month, console owners will have to wait a bit longer for Ascaron's Sacred 2: Fallen Angel. Both the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 versions of the game have slipped to early 2009 in order to get online multiplayer up to speed.

"We have committed ourselves to offering gamers nothing but top quality. In order to be able to further optimise the online components of the console versions, and ensure a simultaneous release world-wide, we have chosen to aim for this release date for the console versions," says Heiko tom Felde, CEO of ASCARON.

The PC version is still on track for a November 11th release. Having gotten my hands on the game back at Games Convention in August, I'd say it'll definitely be worth the wait.

ASCARON, one of the leading manufacturers and developers of games software, and Deep Silver, the games label of Koch Media, a leading producer and distributor of digital entertainment products, today announced the release date for the console versions of Sacred 2 - Fallen Angel. Sacred 2 - Fallen Angel is being developed for PLAYSTATION®3 and the Xbox 360® video game and entertainment system from Microsoft®, and will be released in the first quarter of 2009.

Sacred 2 - Fallen Angel offers Action RPG fans an elaborate new development with numerous new features and extensions of the popular game mechanics. In Sacred 2 - Fallen Angel, the player gradually discovers a huge, freely explorable world with tons of details and top-notch graphics. Sacred 2 - Fallen Angel captivates players with a thrilling storyline that may be experienced in two completely different ways (light and shadow campaigns).

The world of Ancaria has no level limits and can be explored without loading times. Through its great attention to detail and high-quality graphics, Sacred 2 - Fallen Angel will enchant gamers around the globe.