Saints Row 2 Movember Bundle + Mo Update Pack

While we're unleashing our hidden gangsta, THQ is turning Saints Row into Saints Mo. They're getting firmly behind Movember and they are doing some special Saints Row 2 deals to support the cause. A special bundle is hitting EB stores tomorrow for PS3, with a Dualshock 3 plus Saints Row 2 for $159.95. $5 from each will go to Movember.

Also, the best mo action from this Movember will be immortalised in an update pack for Saints Row 2. So if you go hard, maybe your mo will feature in the game update. Nice.

Don't forget to support your Mo Bros out there, and in doing so support men's health issues, with donations supporting prostate cancer and men's depression charities.

Movember + Saints Row 2 sites, and more details from the THQ press release about the immortalised mo action after the jump.