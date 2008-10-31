Saints Row 2 Movember Bundle + Mo Update Pack

While we're unleashing our hidden gangsta, THQ is turning Saints Row into Saints Mo. They're getting firmly behind Movember and they are doing some special Saints Row 2 deals to support the cause. A special bundle is hitting EB stores tomorrow for PS3, with a Dualshock 3 plus Saints Row 2 for $159.95. $5 from each will go to Movember.
Also, the best mo action from this Movember will be immortalised in an update pack for Saints Row 2. So if you go hard, maybe your mo will feature in the game update. Nice.
Don't forget to support your Mo Bros out there, and in doing so support men's health issues, with donations supporting prostate cancer and men's depression charities.
Movember + Saints Row 2 sites, and more details from the THQ press release about the immortalised mo action after the jump.
THQ giving Australian blokes the chance to have their moustaches immortalised in Saints Row 2
The offer is part of Saints Row 2's sponsorship of this year's Movember - a month long charity initiative which sees Citizens of Movember (Mo Bros and Mo Sistas) unite to raise awareness and funds for prostate cancer and male depression by either growing a moustache, or supporting the efforts of a moustache enthusiast.
At the end of Movember, Gala Partés are held to thank everyone for their efforts and to crown a 'Man of Movember' at each event. This year, the top ten winners of Movember in Australia and New Zealand will have their 'Mo's' digitally recreated as part of an update pack for the game scheduled to be released online.
"Saints Row 2 is a proud to be a supporter of Movember 2008. Movember is a perfect fit for our game", said Martin Good, Senior Vice President, Asia Pacific. "THQ staffs are signing up for Movember, and we are calling on anyone involved in the gaming industry to do likewise. We are targeting to have 1,000 members of the Australian video game industry signed up to grow a Mo before November 1st 2008." Saints Row 2 is an open-world game with the deepest character customisation ever in a console game. Players have near limitless possibilities to create their ideal character, including changing their height, weight, voice, walk, clothing, and facial features including a huge variety of different types of facial hair. Saints Row 2 released on Sony PLAYSTATION3 and Microsoft's Xbox360 on October 16, 2008.
""The gaming world is a tight knit one, as is the Movember community, and we are thrilled that THQ, through its new game, Saints Row 2, is uniting alongside the Citizens of Movember to raise awareness and money for men's health in 2008. We are so pleased to know that THQ believes in promoting both physical and mental health and hope that through this partnership we successfully highlight men's health in the gaming community," said Luke Slattery, Movember Founder.
To get involved in Movember, visit www.movember.com For more information about Saints Row 2, visit www.freeyourinnersinner.com.au
